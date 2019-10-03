PARIS—The investment vehicle that wanted to take over French airline Aigle Azur has submitted a last-minute bid to save low-cost, long-haul carrier XL Airways with a plan to take on two of its four-strong Airbus A330 fleet and around half its staff. XL Airways is the latest French airline in trouble after a court ruled Aigle Azur should be liquidated as of Sept. 27. XL’s CEO Laurent Magnin has blamed tough competition from Norwegian Air Shuttle—as well as the yellow vests ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Aigle Azur Shareholder Submits Last-Minute XL Airways Offer ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.