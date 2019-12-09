Standards organization RTCA announced on Dec. 9 that it has formed a committee of industry and government experts to develop requirements for counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) to protect airports and other sites from rogue drones. Establishment of the new special committee follows an October announcement by RTCA’s equivalent in Europe—the European Organization for Civil Aviation Equipment (Eurocae)—that it has formed a counter-UAS working group. The committees will ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "RTCA Committee To Develop Counter-UAS Standards".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.