NASA has completed loads testing on the cruise-optimized wing for the X-57 Maxwell electric propulsion demonstrator. The milestone comes as NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center in California prepares to take delivery of the X-plane from prime contractor ESAero. The X-57 is due to arrive at Armstrong, on Edwards AFB, next week, says Sean Clarke, NASA’s principal investigator for the program. The aircraft is based on a Tecnam P2006T light twin and is being delivered in its Mod 2 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "NASA Completes X-57 Wing Loads Testing".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.