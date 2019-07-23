OSHKOSH, Wisconsin—GE Aviation is entering aviation’s hybrid electric power market with the selection of its brand-new Catalyst turboprop by XTI Aircraft as the heart of the propulsion system for the XTI TriFan 600. The announcement was made at EAA AirVenture, being held here July 22-28. The TriFan, under development as a VTOL business and small regional aircraft, will have a range of some 670 nm and cruise at 300 kt. at up to 30,000 ft. XTI has received 80 orders so far for ...
