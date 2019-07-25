The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) announced at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, that it has reached an agreement with employment services provider JSfirm as its newest job distribution partner. Through the partnership, job seekers are able to view the most recent aviation job opportunities and use the search feature directly from the GAMA website to narrow them by category, keyword, location or company name. GAMA member companies will have their job opportunities ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "GAMA Partners For Job Opportunities With JSfirm".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.