Supersonic business jet developer Aerion, based in Reno, Nevada, has hired Tim Fagan as its chief of industrial design. Fagan will lead Aerion’s team for the interior design of the AS2 supersonic business jet. Fagan is a familiar face in the business jet interior design industry. He joins Aerion from Bombardier, where he most recently led the industrial design of the Bombardier’s flagship Global 7500 interior. He also led design activity for the Global 5000, Global ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Aerion Hires Bizjet Interior Design Veteran To Lead AS2 Design".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.