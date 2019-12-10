In Washington this week the House may consider the National Defense Authorization Act conference report as early as Wednesday. Tuesday sees the launch of Russia’s Glonass M navigation satellite aboard a Soyuz-Fregat from Plesetsk Cosmodrome, as well as a Blue Origin New Shepard suborbital flight test from West Texas. On Wednesday India will use a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle to launch the Risat 2BR1 radar satellite. This week also sees the First International Orbital Debris ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "The Week Ahead In Aerospace & Defense".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.