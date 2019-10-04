U.S. AIR FORCE launched unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test reentry vehicle at 1:13 a.m. Pacific Time Oct. 2 from Vandenberg AFB, CA. Missile flew 4,200 mi. to Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. LOCKHEED MARTIN has $164m U.S. Air Force contract for Space Based Infrared System contractor logistics support. BOEING has $7.9m U.S. Army contract for Communication Interface System Obsolescence for Apache AH-64E full-rate ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.