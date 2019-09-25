BOEING has partnered with Australia’s Trusted Autonomous Systems Defense Cooperative Research Center (DCRC) on artificial intelligence algorithms allowing unmanned systems to operate in anti-access/denied environments. BAE SYSTEMS has $7.5m U.S. Navy contract for Defense Weapons Systems Field of Fire nonrecurring engineering effort and procures spares and mission kits for the MV-22 and CV-22 aircraft. ELBIT subsidiary Cyclone Ltd. will supply structural components incl. detachable ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.