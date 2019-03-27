INSITU INC. has $17.5m U.S. Navy contract for ScanEagle UAV technical services, training, site survey and activation teams, and program management. RHEINMETALL GROUP is acquiring IBD DEISENROTH ENGINEERING GMBH (passive vehicle protection systems) of Lohmar, Germany, for undisclosed price. Transaction to take place June 1. NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $10.3m U.S. Navy contract for depot-level repair, maintenance, and modifications of AN/AQS-24 Mine Detecting System airborne mine ...
