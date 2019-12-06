Hard on the heels of showcasing its first urban air mobility (UAM) terminal in Singapore, UK startup Skyports has raised £5.35 million ($7 million) to continue acquiring sites for passenger and cargo vertiports around the world. The Series A funding round was led jointly by the ventures arm of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn, Paris airports operator Groupe ADP and Levitate Capital, a venture investor specializing in UAM that made a seed investment in Skyports in January ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SkyPorts Gets Funding To Expand UAM Vertiport Infrastructure".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.