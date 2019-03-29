A full-scale prototype of the Pop.Up Next fly/drive electric VTOL concept developed by Airbus with Audi and Italdesign is planned to fly in late 2020, says the automaker’s parent company Volkswagen. Pop.Up Next comprises a passenger module that can connect to driverless road or autonomous flight modules. There still are challenges to be overcome, Italdesign Chief Technology Officer Antonio Casu says, noting there are still no batteries with sufficient capacity to power the 2,000-kg ...
