The ZQ-2 medium-lift space launcher of private Chinese company Landspace is still due to make its first flight in 2020, a spokesperson said. The company mentioned the target last year but did not repeat it in announcing a March test of the power pack of the ZQ-2’s TQ-12 methane-burning main engine. Queried on this point by Aerospace DAILY, the spokesman confirms that the target has not changed. Landspace plans to test a complete TQ-12 in May.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Landspace Reaffirms Plan To Fly ZQ-2 Launcher In 2020".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.