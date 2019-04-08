Jet Aviation is investing in hullo Aircrew, which will advance the technology development of the flight-crew staffing platforms of each company, it said. Hullo Aircrew provides a platform to connect freelance and contract aircrew members with operators in a fast, simple process. Jet Aviation will further develop the platform for its customers, and expects to launch the product in the fourth quarter of 2019.
