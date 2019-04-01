Hartzell Propellers has added replacement propellers for twin-engine Piper Navajo and Navajo Chieftains to its Top Prop lineup. It is offering special pricing for a set of propellers is $37,600 without deice boots or $39,600 with boots installed. Piper produced more than 4,000 of the utility transports from 1967 through 1984.
