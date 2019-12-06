Next year Germany’s defense ministry plans to spend €7.4 billion ($8.2 billion) on armaments and €1.5 billion on new technology development, the ministry says in its most recent Armament Report. That is out of a budget of €45.1 billion, which is an increase of 4.2% over the previous year’s defense budget. Another €4.5 billion will be allocated for the maintenance of equipment and vehicles, with €3.2 billion going to services providers.
