In a clear sign that industry needs to engage to public to gain acceptance of urban air mobility (UAM), a new study by German researchers says more knowledge of air taxis leads to a greater willingness to use them. Researchers from Stuttgart Technology University of Applied Sciences took advantage of two days of public demonstrations by Volocopter’s prototype air taxi on Sept. 14-15. Some 12,000 people witnessed the first public urban flights in Europe by the electric ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Educating Public Key To UAM Acceptance, Study Says".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.