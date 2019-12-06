THALES ALENIA SPACE has 78m euro ($86m) European Space Agency contract to upgrade Europe’s EGNOS satellite navigation system, expanding coverage zone, enhancing security and boosting system performance; certification scheduled for 2023. NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $37.8m U.S. Air Force contract for contractor logistic support for Iraqi Air Forces Cessna 208 and 172 fleet. RAYTHEON has $13.1m U.S. Air Force contract for one additional High Energy Laser Weapon Systems (HELWS) for ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Daily Briefs".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.