THALES ALENIA SPACE won bid to build Nilesat-301 geostationary communications satellite for Egyptian operator NILESAT, based on Spacebus 4000-B2 platform; launch in 2022. HUNTINGTON INGALLS INC. has $11.5m U.S. Navy contract for 12 months of execution planning for USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) planned incremental availability. AIRBUS HELICOPTERS and OCCAR signed Tiger helicopter Global Support Contract covering the French, German, Spanish fleets. KONGSBERG has NOK230m ($25m) ...
