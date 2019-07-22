Business aircraft flight activity in Europe decreased 6.0% in June compared to a year ago but rose 9.2% when compared to May activity, according to Argus International. In June, turboprop activity declined 15% when compared to a year ago, while light jet activity decreased 5% and large jet activity declined 4%. Midsize jet activity, meanwhile, rose 1% compared to a year ago, Argus said.
