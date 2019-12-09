BEST OF THE BEST Evan Peers San Carlos, California The grand finale of the Wednesday evening air show at the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture 2019 in Oshkosh featured a mushroom-cloud-like fireball named “Dun-Diehl SuperNuke” by creator Dion Diehl, president of DTG Pyrotechnics. Extra Aircraft’s just-released Extra NG next-generation aerobatic aircraft sits in the foreground. COMMERCIAL First Place Santiago Borja Quito, Ecuador A storm ...
