日本航空（JAL）已经完成了使用虚拟现实（VR）技术对E-170和E-190飞机维修工程师的培训试验。该试验于今年7月-9月初进行，旨在了解一个逼真的沉浸式VR学习环境是否可以提高工程师的维修技能。

Japan Airlines (JAL) has completed a trial for using virtual reality (VR) to train its maintenance engineers on Embraer E170 and E190 aircraft. The trial, which ran from July through early September of this year, aimed to find out whether a realistic and immersive VR learning environment could improve the skills of mechanics.

JAL表示，由于现在飞机技术的进步使其可靠性很高，因此工程师在实际飞机上面进行动手操作训练的机会大大减少，因此对VR技术进行测试，以使工程师在机库中缺乏待修飞机时也能获得经验

According to JAL, the decision to test VR for training came about because of reduced hands-on training opportunities with actual aircraft, since advancements in aircraft technology have improved their reliability. The airline wanted to find a solution for mechanics to gain experience even when aircraft were not available at the hangar.

该试验由JAL创新实验室领导，该实验室于2018年4月创建，旨在发现未被开发的商机。JAL和东芝系统技术公司开发了VR程序，而航空公司的维修指导员则根据他们对飞机的经验设计了训练环境。

The trial was led by the JAL Innovation Lab, which was created in April 2018 to discover untapped business opportunities. JAL and Toshiba Systems Technologies developed the VR program and the carrier’s maintenance instructors designed the training environment based on their experience with the aircraft types.

VR程序可模拟发动机的启动情况，包括实际的座舱指示和声音等。日航表示，VR环境使维修工程师能够在虚拟的环境中学习发动机的启动程序，并为经验丰富的工程师提供机会来测试他们的知识水平，并确定他们可以改进的技能领域。

The VR program simulates an engine run-up scenario, including actual cockpit indicators and sounds. JAL says the VR environment enables maintenance engineers to learn the engine run-up procedure in a realistic environment and gives experienced mechanics the opportunity to test their knowledge and identify skills areas that could be improved.

日航表示，他目前正在从参加该计划并已有评估结果的人员那里获得反馈，初步反馈表明VR技术对于提高工程师维护技能的熟练程度是积极的。日航表示，一旦对试验结果进行了全面评估，他们可能会考虑将VR技术正式纳入其维护培训中。根据试验结果，航空公司还可以考虑为其他类型的飞机维修任务制定程序。

JAL says it is currently receiving feedback from applicable staff that took part in the program and assessing results, but initial feedback has been positive in terms of improving proficiency with maintenance skills. Once trial results have been fully assessed, JAL says it may consider officially incorporating VR into its maintenance training. Depending on the results of the trial, the airline may also consider developing programs for other aircraft types or maintenance tasks.

这条消息是Lindsay Bjerregaard在MRO Network发表文章的摘要。

This is an abbreviated version of an article that appeared in MRO Network by Lindsay Bjerregaard.