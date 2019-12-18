飛行は安全になっているが、事故は高額になっていると報告

主要な保険会社であるAllianz Global Corporate and SpecialtyおよびEmbry-Riddle航空大学の最新レポートによると、航空機の墜落と衝突は、全ての航空関係の保険金請求額の半分以上(57%)を占めます。これは93億ドルに相当し、総額の4分の1以上(27%)です。



「航空部門による安全への改善報告—とりわけ死亡事故件数に関する—が問題にされていないにもかかわらず、保険金請求額は上がり続けており、航空会社も保険会社も無関心ではいられないことを意味する」と11月のレポートは伝えています。



そのレポートの分析によると、2013年から2018年にかけて、航空保険分野における5万件以上の請求は163億ドル以上に相当します。



さらに、墜落と衝突による補償は、ハードランディングやバードストライク、滑走路事故などの事故も含みます。分析によると、470件の滑走路事故があり、その結果5年以上の支払い請求が発生し、損害額が8830億ドルを超えました。滑走路事故による請求の平均総額はほぼ2億ドルでした。



「ますます高度化している航空機が、請求を高額にしている一因にもなっている」、と報告されました。複合材料の適用が増加しており、それまでの金属合金に比べて、修理に費用も時間もかかります。



「さらに、航空機の設計と技術、製造がますます複雑化しており、機体全体に関わる被害の大きい地上事故を起こしている。2013年のボーイング787 Dreamlinerの事故の場合、リチウムイオンのバッテリーから電気系統に問題が生じた。最近、再設計されたボーイング737 MAXが、2018年から2019年の5か月以内に、死者を出す2度の墜落事故を起こした」、と報告されました。



同時に、乗客からの賠償請求が、多くのアメリカの原告弁護団と共に増加しています。主要航空会社の損失の減少に続いて、広範囲な事故による高額な懲罰的賠償を求めます。大型の民間航空機の需要を考慮すると、機体の長いナローボディ機や機体の短いワイドボディ機が何百人の乗客を運ぶことができるかどうか、見出しをとらえる墜落事故は補償金支払いに直結する、とレポートは伝えます。「乗客から何百万ドルの補償を求められる可能性によって、主要航空会社は事故に続き10億ドルの負担につながる」、と著者は指摘します。



それ以外の引き金が支払いを増加させているように思われます。報告されているおよそ1万5千件の、アメリカのバードストライクなど野生動物の衝突だけで、平均36万ドルの補償を引き起こします。さらに、気候変動による多くの乱気流事故—とりわけヨーロッパと北アメリカ間のフライトで—は、補償金を跳ね上げています。



逆説的ではあるが、レポートの指摘によると、航空はますます安全になっています。「乗客の人数を記録しているにもかかわらず、統計によると、安全なフライトは一度もなかった」、と著者は述べています。1959年から2017年にかけて、500機の国際線の民間ジェット機事故によって、29,298人が死亡したと記録されています。しかし、2008年から2017年の間に、37件の事故で2,199人が死亡しました。これは死亡者数全体の8%以下です。

Aviation Safety Network によると、ちょうど昨年の2017年に、民間航空機による10件の死亡事故がありました。その結果、着陸時に44人の乗組員と35人が亡くなりました—記録されている最も少ない死亡事故件数と死亡者数です(Aviation Daily, 2018年1月2日)。2018年、Networkは、計15件の航空機の死亡事故と556人の死者を報道しました。死亡事故の件数によってこれまでで3番目に安全な年であり、死亡事故の点では9番目に安全な年でした。2019年の統計は2020年1月に公表される予定です。



Allianz-Embry reportは、飛行中の制御不能が死亡事故を頻繁に起こすと伝えました。

Aircraft collisions and crashes account for more than half the value of all aviation-related insurance claims (57%), equivalent to $9.3 billion, and more than a quarter of claims by number (27%), major insurance provider Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University said in a new report.

“Although the improvement in the aviation sector’s safety record—particularly with regards to the number of fatal accidents—cannot be questioned, it continues to see a high volume and growing magnitude of insurance claims, meaning aviators and insurers alike cannot be complacent,” their November report said.

The report analyzed more than 50,000 aviation insurance industry claims worth more than $16.3 billion from 2013-18.

Collision and crash claims also include incidents, such as hard landings, bird strikes and runway incidents. The analysis showed there have been 470 runway incidents resulting in claims over the five years, spurring more than $883 million of damages. The average runway claim totaled almost $2 million.

“Increasingly sophisticated aircraft are also contributing to more expensive claims,” the report said. Composite materials, increasingly prevalent, are more expensive and time-consuming to repair than traditional metal alloys.

“The increasing complexity of aircraft design, technology and manufacturing is also leading to more costly grounding incidents, involving entire fleets, as in the case of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner in 2013, following electrical system problems stemming from lithium-ion batteries, and more recently following two fatal crashes involving the redesigned Boeing 737 MAX within five months in 2018 and 2019,” according to the report.

At the same time, liability claims per passenger are increasing with many U.S. plaintiff attorneys seeking higher punitive awards from a wider range of incidents following fewer major airline losses. Considering the popularity of larger commercial aircraft, whether longer narrowbodies or small widebodies can carry hundreds of passengers, a headline-grabbing crash can quickly rack-up compensation costs, the report said. “With potential awards per passenger in the millions of dollars, a major aviation incident could subsequently result in a liability loss of $1 billion,” authors noted.

Other triggers of payouts appear to be rising, too. Nearly 15,000 reported wildlife collisions with aircraft such as bird strikes in the U.S. alone occurred with an average claim of $360,000. And, more incidents of turbulence attributable to climate change—particularly on flights between Europe and North America—are spurring compensation.

Paradoxically, aviation continues to become more and more safe, the report noted. “Despite a record number of passengers, statistics show that flying has never been safer,” the authors said. From 1959 to 2017, there were 29,298 recorded deaths from 500 global commercial passenger jet fleet events. But between 2008 and 2017, there were 2,199 fatalities from 37 events, or less than 8% of the total number.

The last year, 2017, saw just 10 fatal accidents involving commercial airliners, resulting in the deaths of 44 aircraft occupants and 35 people on the ground—the lowest number of fatal accidents and fatalities on record, according to the Aviation Safety Network (Aviation Daily, Jan. 2, 2018). For 2018, the network recorded a total of 15 fatal airliner accidents and 556 fatalities, making it the third safest year ever by the number of fatal accidents and the ninth safest in terms of fatalities. Statistics for 2019 are expected in January 2020.

The Allianz-Embry report said loss of control in flight is the most frequent cause of fatal accidents.