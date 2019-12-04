由于大型国营航空公司借助各自的政治影响力稳稳获取了最佳航线的使用权，中国的民营航空公司在宽体机营收方面面临的挑战比平时更艰巨。但吉祥航空却表示，他们公司的5架波音787-9飞机在首架交付后不到一年就实现了盈利。另有五架正在订购中，今后可能还需要追加采购。

Privately owned airlines in China have more than the usual challenges in making money out of widebody aircraft: the big state carriers use their political heft to secure the best routes. But Juneyao Airlines says it is profitable with its five Boeing 787-9s barely a year after the first was delivered. Another five are on order, and it may want more.

吉祥航空董事长表示，公司计划在北京大兴国际机场筹建一个基地，所带来的服务权可证明再次下单采购是合理的。高管王俊金还说，吉祥航空主运营地上海的洲际直航新机遇也会促使他们追加订单。

Establishment of a planned base at Beijing Daxing International Airport will bring service rights that could justify a further order, the carrier’s chairman says. So could new intercontinental opportunities at Juneyao’s hometown, Shanghai, says the executive, Wang Junjin.

吉祥航空自2018年10月收到第一架波音787-9，第五架则在一年后收到。即便服役时间如此之短而且主要用于不在其覆盖范围内的航线，王俊金依然强调了这款机型的盈利能力。

Juneyao received its first 787-9 in October 2018 and the fifth a year later. Wang is emphatic on the profitability of the aircraft, even though they have been in service for such a short time and are used predominantly on routes that hardly exploit their range.

《航空周刊》的Fleet Discovery机队数据库显示，中国的航空公司拥有148架波音787客机（库存或在途）。

Airlines in China have 148 787s in inventory or on order, according to the Aviation Week's Fleet Discovery.

这款机型在中国市场的渗透率跟在美国差不多，美国航空运营商的这一数据为163架。有个显著区别是：中国有12家运营商或有意向的运营商，而美国仅有三家。

The type has penetrated the market there about as well as it has in the U.S., where carriers have or are awaiting delivery of 163 units. A notable difference is that in China there are 12 operators or intending operators, compared with just three in the U.S.

中国有五家航空公司选择波音787作为最初的长途运载机型，其中有三家尚未交付，另有一家金鹏航空尚未如其所有者海航集团所期望的那样拓展出大规模的长途运载业务。第五家便是还经营空客A320机型运载业务的吉祥航空。

Five of those Chinese airlines have chosen the 787 as their initial long-haul type, though three have not yet taken delivery and a fourth, Suparna Airlines, has not developed the considerable long-haul operation that owner HNA Group hoped it would. The fifth of those airlines is Juneyao, which also operates the Airbus A320 family.

