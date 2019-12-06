連邦航空局（FAA）が、2018年4月に起こったサウスウエスト航空1380便のエンジン破損に端を発したNTSBの勧告を実施するなら、航空会社は再設計されたエンジンカウルを備えた、運用中である数千機のボーイング737NGナローボディ機を改良する必要がありました。 11月19日に実施された安全委員会は、事故を引き起こしたと考えられる原因を発表しました。そして、その原因を、サウスウエスト航空のボーイング737-700の左側エンジンCFM56-7Bにあるファンブレードの1枚が「低サイクル」疲労による破損にあったと突き止めました。ファンブレードが外れたことで—この事故をファンブレードアウト(FBO)と呼ぶ—、ブレードの金属片がエンジンファンケースに飛散して、外側のファンカウル構造を破損したのです。ラッチキーパー部品などファンカウルの金属片が、左側胴体の14列目あたりの客室窓に激突し、窓を割り、客室に急速な減圧を引き起こしました。 2018年4月17日に起こった一連の事故で、座席14Aに座っていた乗客が亡くなりました。2009年2月に起こったコルガンエア3407便墜落事故以来、アメリカで初の乗客の死亡事故でした。ニューヨークのラガーディア空港発ダラスのラブフィールド空港へ向かうサウスウエスト航空の国内定期便には、全部で144人の乗客および5人の乗務員が乗っていました。サウスウエスト航空便の機長Tammie Jo Shultsおよび副操縦士Darren Ellisorは、高度32,600フィートでエンジンが破損した後、フィラデルフィア国際空港に緊急着陸しました。 『アヴィエーションウィーク』誌のFleet Discoveryによると、世界で運行しているボーイング737NGの36%がアジア太平洋路線で運行しています。 以上は、Bill CareyがAviation Week & Space Technologyに書いた記事の簡略版です。NTBSによる調査結果および勧告について詳しくは、記事全文をご参照下さい。全文を英語でご覧いただくには、ログインまたは購読していただく必要があります。

Boeing Southwest Airlines Airlines would have to retrofit thousands of in-service737NG narrowbodies with redesigned engine cowls if the FAA enforces an NTSB recommendation stemming from an engine failure onFlight 1380 in April 2018.

The safety board on Nov. 19 announced its probable cause finding into the accident, tracing its origin to a “low-cycle” fatigue crack of one of the fan blades in the left CFM56-7B engine of the Southwest 737-700. The separation of the fan blade at its root—called a fan-blade-out (FBO) event—sent blade fragments into the engine fan case and compromised the outer fan cowl structure. Fragments of the fan cowl, including a latch keeper component, struck the left side of the fuselage near the cabin window at Row 14, dislodging the window and causing the rapid depressurization of the cabin.

The passenger in seat 14A was killed in the chain of events that occurred on the flight on April 17, 2018. It was the first fatality on a U.S. passenger airline since the crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 in February 2009. There were 144 total passengers and five crew on the scheduled Southwest flight from New York LaGuardia Airport to Dallas Love Field. Southwest Capt. Tammie Jo Shults and First Officer Darren Ellisor performed an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport after the engine failed at 32,600 ft.

According to Aviation Week’s Fleet Discovery, 36% of in-service Boeing 737NG in the world are in Asia-Pacific .