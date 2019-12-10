JS blocked
Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report > Magazine Issues > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, December 10, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, December 10, 2019

Volume 270, Issue 49

Funding & Policy

Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

NASA Weighs Artemis Options If Congress Won’t Pass Budget  

NASA is assessing possible options to keep on schedule the Artemis initiative of achieving an accelerated return to the Moon’s surface with human explorers in 2024 even if lawmakers again fail to come together on a 2020 federal budget, agency Administrator Jim Bridenstine says....More
Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Deloitte Sees Continued Robust Defense Market  

The global defense sector will remain robust in 2020, with global defense budgets expected to grow at least 3-4% and bring total spending up to almost $2 trillion, Deloitte predicts in a new report....More
Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

RTCA Committee To Develop Counter-UAS Standards  

Standards organization RTCA has announced that it has formed a committee of industry and government experts to develop requirements for counter-unmanned aircraft systems to protect airports and other sites from rogue drones....More
Dec 7, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

USAF Secretary Favors Declassifying Some Space Threat Info  

U.S. Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett believes the government should declassify some information related to challenges in space so that the public is aware of what is at stake....More

Daily Briefs

Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Daily Briefs  

NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $13m U.S. Air Force contract for Airborne Signals Intelligence Payload (ASIP) efforts....More

In Brief

Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

The Week Ahead In Aerospace & Defense  

In Washington this week the House may consider the National Defense Authorization Act conference report as early as Wednesday....More

Programs

Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

MiG Confirms High-Speed Combat UAS Project  

MiG Corp. has confirmed that a new family of high-speed unmanned aircraft systems is in development to partner with the MiG-35 and other manned aircraft during combat missions....More
Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Saab Flies First Production Gripen E For Swedish Air Force  

Saab has flown the first series production JAS 39E Gripen NG fighter destined for the Swedish Air Force....More
Dec 7, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Roper Still Concerned About Boeing KC-46 RVS Resdesign  

The Air Force does not know how much the KC-46 fixes will cost until a design is validated....More
Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aero Vodochody Flies Second Prototype L-39NG  

Czech aerospace firm Aero Vodochody has flown the second prototype of the L-39NG jet trainer....More
Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Turkish Akinci UAV Performs First Flight  

The largest UAV yet produced in Turkey, with a maximum take-off weight of five metric tons, the Akinci took to the air from Corlu airport, west of Istanbul....More

Operations

Dec 9, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Russian, U.S. Cargo Missions Reach Space Station  

The six-member International Station crew greeted the second of back-to-back U.S. and Russian cargo capsule deliveries early Dec. 9....More

Contracts

Dec 10, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Selected U.S. Military Contracts For The Week Of Dec. 2 - 6, 2019  

Northrop Grumman Mission Systems, Linthicum, Maryland, has been awarded a $188,995,364 modification for the firm-fixed-price portion of a previously-awarded contract (M67854-19-C-0043)....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
AviationWeek.com
Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.