Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, December 10, 2019

NASA is assessing possible options to keep on schedule the Artemis initiative of achieving an accelerated return to the Moon’s surface with human explorers in 2024 even if lawmakers again fail to come together on a 2020 federal budget, agency Administrator Jim Bridenstine says....More
The global defense sector will remain robust in 2020, with global defense budgets expected to grow at least 3-4% and bring total spending up to almost $2 trillion, Deloitte predicts in a new report....More
Standards organization RTCA has announced that it has formed a committee of industry and government experts to develop requirements for counter-unmanned aircraft systems to protect airports and other sites from rogue drones....More
