Chris Emerson has been promotoed to president of Airbus Defense and Space, an Airbus Americas subsidiary, from president of Airbus Helicopters Inc. Romain Trapp has been promoted from Airbus Helicopters Inc.’s chief operating officer to succeed Emerson. With this leadership change, Airbus Helicopters Inc.’s government and military programs, including the UH-72A Lakota, and business functional roles supporting them will move to Airbus Defense and Space. Emerson became president of ...