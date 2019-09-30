Not many commercial helicopters reach 1,000 deliveries, but Leonardo’s AW139 has achieved this feat in just 15 years. The success of the seven-ton, twin-engine medium helicopter has put the Italian manufacturer on the map, transforming its revenues and paving the way for a family of derived products including the 4.8-ton AW169 and 8.6-ton AW189. The 1,000th machine, a public service mission version for Italy’s Guardia di Finanza (Financial Police), was handed over during a ...