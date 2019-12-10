Aerospace & Defense Roundup: Dec, 9

NASA Weighs Artemis Options If Congress Won’t Pass Budget

NASA is assessing possible options to keep on schedule the Artemis initiative of achieving an accelerated return to the Moon’s surface with human explorers in 2024 even if lawmakers again fail to come together on a 2020 federal budget, agency Administrator Jim Bridenstine says.

