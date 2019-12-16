ロシア製R-77の内部 (Russia’s R-77 In Vympel Missile Factory)

モスクワ市長セルゲイ・ソビャーニンが最近ヴィーンペル GosMKBを訪問—国有企業70周年を記念した訪問—したことは、施設を開放し、現地で製造されているR-77 (AA-12 Archer) など多くの興味深いミサイルを展示する貴重な機会となりました。



訪問時に展示されていた、R-77 (RVV-AE)の短距離版のように見える空対空ミサイルに、最も多くの関心が寄せられました。「ロシアの新型空対空ミサイル」と呼ばれるこの製品は、スホーイ社製Su-57戦闘機の小型兵器用コンパートメントから展開する予定です。このロシア製ミサイルはロッキードマーティン社のCudaミサイルに匹敵するとのことです。



しかし、詳しく見ていくと、組み立てられた正規のRVV-AEミサイルに、シーカやレーザー近接信管セクション、制御システムのコンパートメント、折り畳み式の格子フィンといった特定のセクションがあるのは明らかです。このミサイルは、弾体の中央部分—ロケットモータと翼を含む—がなく、弾頭もないようです。展示しているミサイルは、基本型のRVV-AEの生産サイクルが移行段階にあると考えられます。



R-77とは何か？



アクティブレーダーの空対空ミサイルであるロシアのヴィーンペル製R-77 (NATOコードネームであるAA-12アッダーとしても知られている)は、AIM-120アムラームに匹敵します。1984年5月、MiG-29Mが初めて発射しました。



長年にわたり、ヴィーンペルが生産した唯一の型は、RVV-AEの空対空ミサイルの輸出型でした。しかし、少数のRVV-AEミサイルの輸出型は、ロシア空軍の保有するミサイルに含まれました。RVV-AEの生産量は、7,000から8,000発と推定されますが、正確な数は分かりません。生産者であるヴィーンペるが公表するRVV-AEの最大射程は80㎞です；ミサイル重量は177㎏です。



RVV-AEミサイルの仕様を詳しく知りたい方は、下のプラス記号をクリックしてください。

以上は、Piotr ButowskiがAviation Week & Space Technologyに書いた記事の簡略版です。展示している興味深いR-77とその他のデバイスに関する詳細は、記事全文をお読みください。全文を英語でご覧いただくには、ログインまたは購読していただく必要があります。

A recent trip by Moscow’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin to GosMKB Vympel—a visit that marked the state-owned company’s 70th anniversary—served as a prime opportunity to open the doors of its facility and display a number of interesting missiles, including the R-77 (AA-12 Archer), which it manufactures on site.



An air-to-air missile on display during the visit that looked like a shortened version of the R-77 (RVV-AE) aroused the most interest. This product, called “a new Russian air-to-air missile,” is intended for deployment from the small side weapon compartment of the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter. It appears to be the Russian equivalent of Lockheed Martin’s Cuda missile.



However, upon close examination, it is apparent that these are selected sections of the regular RVV-AE missile assembled together, including the seeker, laser proximity fuse section, control system compartment and folding lattice fins. The weapon lacked the central section of the body—including rocket motor and wings—as well as, possibly, the warhead. It is most likely that the missile on display is from a stage in the standard RVV-AE production cycle.



What is the R-77?



The Vympel R-77 (also known by its NATO reporting name, AA-12 Adder) active radar air-to-air missile is the Russian equivalent of the AIM-120 Amraam. It was launched for the first time from a Mikoyan MiG-29 in May 1984.



For many years, the only version in production by Vympel was the export RVV-AE air-to-air missile. Nonetheless, a small number of exportable RVV-AE missiles found their way into the Russian Air Force’s inventory. Production of the RVV-AE may be estimated at 7,000-8,000 units, but exact numbers are unknown. The RVV-AE’s maximum range declared by the manufacturer is 80 km; the missile weighs 177 kg.

This is an abbreviated version of an article by Piotr Butowski that appeared in Aviation Week & Space Technology. More details on the R-77 and other devices of interest on display are in the full article. Login or subscribe to access the full article here.