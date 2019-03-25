China’s Comac Flies Fuel-Cell Hybrid Aircraft Chinese commercial-airliner manufacturer Comac has flight-tested a subscale aircraft powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and batteries. The Lingque H is the latest in a series of unconventional aircraft designs prototyped and tested at model scale by what Comac calls its Dream Workshop. The Lingque H first flew in January and has made 10 flights, says a post by Comac on China’s WeChat social media website. The hydrogen fuel cell was ...