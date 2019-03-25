China’s Comac Flies Fuel-Cell Hybrid Aircraft Chinese commercial-airliner manufacturer Comac has flight-tested a subscale aircraft powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and batteries. The Lingque H is the latest in a series of unconventional aircraft designs prototyped and tested at model scale by what Comac calls its Dream Workshop. The Lingque H first flew in January and has made 10 flights, says a post by Comac on China’s WeChat social media website. The hydrogen fuel cell was ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"The Week In Technology, March 25-29, 2019" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.