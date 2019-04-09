Graphene Sensor To Monitor Composites Health Detecting defects in composite materials during manufacturing and damage incurred while in service is challenging due to the limitations of current inspection methods. A UK consortium is developing a graphene sensor that can be embedded in the material during manufacture to provided condition monitoring throughout production and operation. Launched in August 2018, the 30-month Graphosite project is supported by government funding through ...
