For an X-plane, NASA’s X-59 QueSST supersonic low-boom flight demonstrator is under unusual schedule pressure. Industry needs data from the aircraft’s first community-acceptance flights by 2024 if it is to stay on track to establish long-awaited noise standards permitting supersonic flight over land. Without data on what level of sonic boom the public would find acceptable, civil supersonic aircraft could continue to be prohibited from flying above Mach 1 over land. This would ...