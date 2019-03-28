Like many of the world’s aerospace gas turbine-makers, Rolls-Royce is coming to terms with the emerging electric-power revolution in civil and military aviation, and as it embarks on several parallel new propulsion technology ventures, the company is revealing key details of its 21st-century strategic development game plan. “We are at a pivotal point in history,” says Sara Poxon, head of operations for Rolls-Royce Electrical, a group recently formed within the company to ...