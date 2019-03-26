An industry-backed challenge to develop a safe and quiet personal flying device, the $2 million GoFly Prize, has announced five winners of its prototyping phase, paving the way for the flyoff early in 2020. Each of the Phase 2 winners receives $50,000 to advance their electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) design toward the finals. “We were looking for safety and innovation, and that is what we saw from the winners,” says Gwen Lighter, CEO and founder of GoFly. ...