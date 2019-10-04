Since it stole the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas in 2016 by unveiling a multicopter air taxi, China’s Ehang has led the growing pack of electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) developers. This includes flying passengers in its one- and two-seat autonomous air vehicles. Now Ehang believes it is time to take its vehicles out of the private test sites and beyond the invited guest flights and involve the ordinary public. As a first step, it has selected its home base of ...