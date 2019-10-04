Pratt Pledges 3% Reduction in F135 Cost Pratt & Whitney will reduce the unit recurring flyaway (URF) cost of the F135 engine by 3% over a three-year ordering period for Lockheed Martin F-35s scheduled for delivery from 2020-22, the company says. Pratt confirmed the URF cost reduction after announcing on Oct. 2 a $5.7 billion contract to deliver 332 engines during low-rate initial production lots 12-14. The award comes several months after the planned deadline at the end of last ...
