Bulgaria Backs Away From F-16 Purchase Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has vetoed national plans to purchase the Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70 from the U.S., citing a lack of consensus and the high price for the batch of eight aircraft. Radev, a former fighter pilot himself, said July 23 he had vetoed the decision because “the terms of the contract were not sought, and no public consensus was reached. “The commitment of the Republic of Bulgaria to obligations, and for years to ...