It has been decades in the making but finally, on March 25 in rural Colorado, Reaction Engines achieved what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the advancement of air-breathing, high-speed propulsion when its pre-cooler technology was successfully tested at conditions representative of over Mach 3. The breakthrough test—conducted at the company’s newly opened TF2 test facility at Colorado Air and Space Port near Watkins—comes 30 years after Reaction Engines was ...