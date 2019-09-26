The Pentagon is assessing a Lockheed Martin proposal to reduce Joint Strike Fighter sustainment pricing by 16% over five years through a performance-based logistics (PBL) contract, but the largest F-35 customer, the U.S. Air Force, says several things must be worked out before it signs on the dotted line. As the prime contractor for the overall aircraft, Lockheed Martin is responsible for F-35 supply chain management, depot maintenance, pilot and maintainer training, and engineering and ...