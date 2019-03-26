If Japan had been able to develop the Mach-3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) ASM-3 air-to-ship missile on the original schedule, perhaps the weapon would have been immediately accepted for service. Instead, after a program launch delay of seven years, it was not ready until 2017, by which time it was not up to the job. Defense systems now have greater range. So the ASM-3 will be modified to fly farther, says Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya. Anyway, the fighter that is supposed to carry it, ...