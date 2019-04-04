A dozen years after China tested an anti-satellite (ASAT) weapon, both China and Russia are close to fielding missiles that could target U.S. assets in space. “China has an operational ground-based anti-satellite missile intended to target low-Earth-orbit satellites and [it is] pursuing numerous other capabilities,” says U.S. Air Force Gen. John Hyten, who leads U.S. Strategic Command. China is also building ground-based anti-satellite missiles to target spacecraft in ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Growing Orbital Threats Fuel New Space Race" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.