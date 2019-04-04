A dozen years after China tested an anti-satellite (ASAT) weapon, both China and Russia are close to fielding missiles that could target U.S. assets in space. “China has an operational ground-based anti-satellite missile intended to target low-Earth-orbit satellites and [it is] pursuing numerous other capabilities,” says U.S. Air Force Gen. John Hyten, who leads U.S. Strategic Command. China is also building ground-based anti-satellite missiles to target spacecraft in ...