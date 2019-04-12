The program U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao leads to introduce small commercial drones regularly into the airspace system already has some notable achievements. Since Chao named 10 industry-government-university collaborations to participate in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program (UAS IPP) in May 2018, at least three of the partnerships have announced major developments. The Trump administration initiative aims to accelerate both entry into the airspace and ...