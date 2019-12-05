Ever seen this address: 717 S. Desplaines St., Chicago, Illinois, 60607? No surprise if not, because it isn’t in an area the occasional Chicago visitor would see. It is on the eastern outskirts of downtown, an industrial-looking place between old and new warehouses and parking lots, the city’s impressive skyline already at a distance. It is also where United Airlines is training for change. The hangar, called Backstage by the airline, is a transformation tool. Thousands of ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Opinion: Unitedâ€™s Transformation Kicks In, But More Work Is Needed" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.