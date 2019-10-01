A big, new Beijing airport is open, and a little old one is no longer accepting commercial traffic. The net effect is that Beijing’s passenger capacity has risen more than 40%. Activity at newly operational Beijing Daxing International Airport will ramp up only slowly, however. Apart from a flurry of flights by seven airlines just to mark the opening day, Sept. 25, only budget carrier China United Airlines is using the facility in its first month, ironing out bugs. China United ...