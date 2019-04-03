There is a part of Toulouse-Blagnac Airport that is reserved for difficult cases. When around 100 Airbus A320neos were waiting for engines last year, many of the “gliders” were parked there, a little east of the A380 final assembly line. The A320neos are gone, but two A330neos in the pink livery of WOW Air are parked there now. Lessor Avolon, which owns the two WOW airplanes, is looking to place them with other airlines. WOW, one of the most interesting new airline ...