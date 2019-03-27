Air navigation service providers (ANSP) responsible for managing air traffic traversing the North Atlantic Ocean began space-based surveillance of aircraft in March, a capability they say will deliver immediate safety and capacity benefits for oceanic travel. Plans call for Nav Canada and UK NATS to initiate operations using the Aireon system of automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) receivers carried by Iridium Next satellites on the night of March 27 for eastbound traffic, ...