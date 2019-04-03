Airbus’ Silicon Valley innovation center, A3, has launched a program to develop certifiable autonomy systems that can be applied across the manufacturer’s product lines, from self-piloted urban air taxis to single-pilot large commercial aircraft. The Wayfinder project has been spun out of A3’s Vahana demonstration of an autonomous electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing vehicle for urban air mobility (UAM). Vahana is focused on autonomy, and the Wayfinder team developed the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"From Air Taxis To Commercial Aircraft, Airbus A3 Developing Autonomy" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.