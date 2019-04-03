Airbus’ Silicon Valley innovation center, A3, has launched a program to develop certifiable autonomy systems that can be applied across the manufacturer’s product lines, from self-piloted urban air taxis to single-pilot large commercial aircraft. The Wayfinder project has been spun out of A3’s Vahana demonstration of an autonomous electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing vehicle for urban air mobility (UAM). Vahana is focused on autonomy, and the Wayfinder team developed the ...