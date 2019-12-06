The Week in Business Aviation - Dec. 06

Supersonic business jet developer Aerion, based in Reno, Nevada, has hired Tim Fagan as its chief of industrial design.
China’s EHang has partnered with property developer Heli Chuangxin Real Estate to develop an urban air mobility (UAM) demonstration project in Guanghzou.
Leidos, a heavyweight government services provider, has throttled up its rivalry with defense primes L3Harris Technologies and Raytheon for providing support work to the FAA.
Hawk have unveiled a joint venture, Wisk, that is developing the Cora two-seat electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) autonomous air taxi.
BAE Systems has received certification of its active inceptors for Gulfstream’s G500 and G600 business jets, the company announced.
Following its acquisition by Vista Global last September, jet charter specialist XOJET Aviation is undergoing a major transition period that President and COO Kevin Thomas said is taking the company in new directions.
BAE Systems has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with startup Jaunt Air Mobility to explore the development of electric energy management systems for urban air mobility (UAM) vehicles.
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) on Dec. 5 flew the second prototype of its LCH civil helicopter, the first to be built in South Korea.
Mooney International officials are in negotiations with a group of investors interested in acquiring the manufacturer of high-performance single-engine aircraft.
Spirit AeroSystems has completed its first integration of the 767 forward fuselage section, which doubles its labor content on the Boeing platform used as freighters and for the U.S. Air Force KC-46 tanker.
Airbus’ Silicon Valley outpost, A3 (A-cubed), has wrapped up testing on the Vahana autonomous electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) demonstrator, completing 138 flights totaling 13.4 hr.
