Homebuilders’ 50-Year Reunion

Homebuilders’ 50-Year ReunionJul 22, 2019
Building your own airplane 50 years ago was a brave undertaking as one wrestled with (perhaps not so good) plans and crafted one’s dream from steel tube and fabric, sitka spruce and aluminum. There was no factory support back then – builders would form mutual help groups, often giving rise to new chapters of the Experimental Aircraft Association as they did so. Today, homebuilding is still a brave venture, even with quick-build kits, composite materials and YouTube to see how fellow builders solve every problem. Here at AirVenture a reunion of those at the first Oshkosh fly-in event in 1970 shows what members were building then.